Brooks finished Friday's 112-107 victory over the Knicks with 27 points (8-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds and five assists over 33 minutes.

Brooks turned in an efficient performance Friday, knocking down five triples and scoring 20-plus points for a second consecutive contest. The ninth-year forward finished as Phoenix's second-leading scorer, recording 20 of his 27 points in the first half. Additionally, he led the Suns in rebounds. Brooks has reached the 20-point threshold in three of his last four outings, during which he has averaged 21.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 31.5 minutes per tilt.