Brooks accumulated 22 points (7-20 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 35 minutes during Sunday's 117-93 loss to the Clippers.

Brooks wasn't a model of efficiency from the field overall but capitalized from beyond the arc, knocking down four three-pointers. The veteran wing, who's averaging 2.5 made threes per game this season, has hit multiple triples in five straight contests and has drilled four threes in a single game 11 times this campaign.