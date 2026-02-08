Brooks finished Saturday's 109-103 loss to the 76ers with 28 points (11-23 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 36 minutes.

Although Brooks' shot beyond the arc was ice cold, he was productive inside the perimeter and delivered his seventh 20-plus point performance over the past eight games. Although Jalen Green is working his way back into the rotation, Brooks' role at the wing is secure thanks to a career-high average of 21.1 points per game.