Brooks (groin) is questionable to play Saturday against the Clippers, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Brooks has missed the Suns' last six games, but the bump in his status suggests the veteran forward might have a chance to play this weekend. Brooks hasn't played for the Suns since logging 31 minutes in a 133-111 loss to the Nuggets on Oct. 25. If he's unable to suit up, expect Ryan Dunn and Grayson Allen to see more minutes at the three.