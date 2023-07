Sherfield tallied 23 points (9-17 FG, 5-11 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and three steals in 27 minutes during Friday's 97-93 Summer League loss to Utah.

The undrafted guard out of Oklahoma put on quite the show Friday, but he's been solid for most of the Summer League as well. With his strong play, Sherfield could find himself a training camp invite in the near future.