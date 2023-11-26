Allen (illness) is out Sunday against the Knicks, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Allen will miss his first game of the season after starting Phoenix's first 16 contests. Josh Okogie is likely slated for an important role against the Knicks' league-best rebounding, while Keita Bates-Diop could also see an enlarged workload. Eric Gordon will also benefit, but his usage has been consistently high already.