Allen totaled 16 points (7-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four steals, three rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes during Friday's 110-103 loss to Atlanta.

Although Allen struggled from three-point range, he was efficient from inside the arc and led the Suns' bench in scoring. He also led all players in steals, matching his season high in swipes. The veteran swingman has mainly operated off the bench of late, though he's a top candidate to enter the starting five if Devin Booker (ankle) is forced to miss additional time.