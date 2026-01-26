site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Suns' Grayson Allen: Starting Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Allen will start Sunday's game against the Heat.
Allen enters the starting lineup due to Devin Booker (ankle) being out of the lineup. Allen could see an increase in usage offensively while Booker and Jalen Green (hamstring) are out.
