Suns' Haywood Highsmith: Back at full strength
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Highsmith (knee) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Kings.
Highsmith will be available to make his season debut after finishing up his rehab. It remains to be seen how involved the 29-year-old will be in the Phoenix rotation, though he figures to be deployed off the bench to provide bench minutes behind the likes of Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale.
More News
-
Suns' Haywood Highsmith: Out another 2-to-3 weeks•
-
Suns' Haywood Highsmith: Remains out, debut not imminent•
-
Suns' Haywood Highsmith: Inks pact with Phoenix•
-
Haywood Highsmith: Let go by Brooklyn•
-
Nets' Haywood Highsmith: Remains out indefinitely•
-
Nets' Haywood Highsmith: Remains out indefinitely•