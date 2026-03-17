Suns' Haywood Highsmith: Listed as questionable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Highsmith (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Minnesota.
After scoring a season-high 16 points in 19 minutes during Monday's loss to the Celtics, Highsmith might sit out the second leg of Phoenix's back-to-back for right knee injury management. If Highsmith sits out, Jordan Goodwin and Royce O'Neale would both be in line to pick up a few extra minutes.
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