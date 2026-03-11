Highsmith is questionable to play Thursday in Indiana due to right knee injury management, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Highsmith recently returned from a lengthy absence, so the medical staff may play it safe and hold him out of Thursday's game, which will be the first of a back-to-back set. If Highsmith hits the sidelines, there would be more minutes available for Amir Coffey and Ryan Dunn.