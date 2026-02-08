Livers (shoulder) will be re-evaluated after the All-Star break, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Livers will miss the Suns' final two games before the All-Star break, and depending on how he's feeling afterward, he could miss even more time. The 27-year-old forward suffered a sprained left shoulder Thursday against Golden State. Livers has appeared in 29 games this season, averaging 2.2 points and 1.9 rebounds across 10.1 minutes.