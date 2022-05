Crowder went to the locker room during Sunday's Game 4 against the Mavericks after appearing to injure his right ankle, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Crowder has averaged 15.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists through the first three games of the series, so his potential absence would be a huge blow to Phoenix. If he's unable to return, Cameron Johnson and Landry Shamet are both candidates for increased roles.