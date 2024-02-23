Nurkic is doubtful for Friday's game against the Rockets due to a right ankle sprain, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Nurkic wasn't part of the Suns' rotation during the fourth quarter of Thursday's loss to Dallas, and it appears that may have been because of an injury, though nothing was reported during the contest. With the big man unlikely to play, Drew Eubanks would be the top candidate to start at center. However, Thaddeus Young, who recently joined the team, could be integrated into the rotation. Phoenix will also deploy plenty of small-ball lineups.