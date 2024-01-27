Nurkic said after Friday's 133-131 loss to the Pacers that X-rays on his injured left thumb returned negative, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Nurkic was forced out early in Friday's loss, finishing the game with two points (1-3 FG), five assists, four rebounds and three steals in 20 minutes. Fortunately for Nurkic, he isn't dealing with any structural damage and is merely nursing a jammed thumb heading into Sunday's game in Orlando. He can be viewed as questionable for that contest until the Suns release their next updated injury report.