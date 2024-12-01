Plumlee is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Warriors.
Plumlee will move into the starting lineup due to the absence of Jusuf Nurkic (ankle). The veteran big man is averaging 9.7 points and 11.0 rebounds per game in his previous three starts this season.
