Fleming finished with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound, one block and two steals over nine minutes during Monday's 131-122 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The 2025 second-rounder made a lone start during his rookie campaign, closing with averages of 4.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.4 steals in 12.2 minutes per tilt through 55 regular-season games. If the Suns are unable to retain Collin Gillespie this summer, Fleming would have an opportunity to claim a more prominent role in 2026-27.