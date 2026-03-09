Fleming ended Sunday's 111-99 win over the Hornets with 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt) and two rebounds across 23 minutes.

With Dillon Brooks (hand) sidelined, Fleming has resurfaced in the rotation but is struggling to offer fantasy appeal outside of triples. Fleming has averaged 7.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 0.4 steals and 1.9 three-pointers in 18.1 minutes per contest in his last seven games, shooting 52.0 percent from downtown.