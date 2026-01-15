site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Suns' Royce O'Neale: Cleared to play Thursday
RotoWire Staff
O'Neale (biceps) is good to go for Thursday against the Pistons.
O'Neale will fight through this minor injury after previously being listed as probable. With Devin Booker (ankle) sitting out, a bump in minutes and touches could be headed O'Neale's way.
