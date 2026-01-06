O'Neale closed with 15 points (5-12 FG, 5-12 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and two steals over 31 minutes during Monday's 100-97 loss to the Rockets.

O'Neale contributed on both ends of the floor, a theme that has stuck with him for most of the season. He is one of the more unheralded players in the league at this point, typically chipping in across multiple categories for a team that, so far, has exceeded expectations. Through 36 games, O'Neale has averaged 10.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.8 three-pointers in 29.5 minutes per game.