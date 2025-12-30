Dunn is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers due to a right knee contusion.

Dunn is in jeopardy of missing his third straight outing due to the right knee injury he sustained in Friday's win over the Pelicans. If the second-year forward remains sidelined, Rasheer Fleming and Jordan Goodwin are candidates for increased playing time. Across nine appearances in December, Dunn has averaged 5.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 20.2 minutes per tilt.