Suns' Ryan Dunn: Out vs. New Orleans
RotoWire Staff
Dunn (knee) is out for Saturday's game against the Pelicans.
Dunn is dealing with right knee soreness and won't suit up for the second leg of this back-to-back set. His next chance to play will come against the Wizards on Monday.
