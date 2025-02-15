Dunn tallied three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one block over 3:46 of court time during Team C's 25-14 win over Team G League in the Rising Stars final Friday.

Dunn didn't have a major showing in the box score for Friday's final, though he did tie Trayce Jackson-Davis for the best point-differential on Team C (plus-15). By winning the Rising Stars finals, Dunn and Team C will advance to the All-Star Game Tournament on Sunday and will face Team Shaq in the first round. Dunn has averaged 2.6 points and 3.1 rebounds over 12.3 minutes per game in February.