Tarik Black: Heads overseas

Black has agreed to a one-year contract with Maccabi Tel Aviv, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Black appeared in 51 games with the Rockets last season, averaging 3.5 points and 3.2 rebounds across 10.5 minutes. The 26-year-old big man will head overseas for the upcoming season, as it's unlikely he garnered a significant offer from an NBA team.

