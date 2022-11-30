Brown-Soares logged three minutes off the bench and went scoreless (0-1 FG) while grabbing one rebound and committing one turnover in Tuesday's loss against the Vipers.

Brown-Soares has made six appearances for Birmingham this season, but his role off the bench has been minimal -- he's yet to log more than 13 minutes in a game and his best scoring output was a three-point performance in the season opener. Expect Brown-Soares to remain rooted to the deep of the Squadron bench for the foreseeable future.