The Lakers waived Jones on Saturday, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Jones signed a training camp deal with the Lakers on Friday but was waived just a day later. However, the organization will retain his G League rights, and he'll likely join the South Bay Lakers. Over 48 appearances with the G League's Grand Rapids Gold last season, the 25-year-old swingman averaged 14.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals across 29.0 minutes per game.