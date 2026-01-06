Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Getting chance with starters
Wiggins is starting Monday's game against the Hornets, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Wiggins will draw his first start since Nov. 5 and his sixth of the campaign as the Thunder elect to shake up the first unit Monday. Cason Wallace will retreat to a bench role as a result of this change.