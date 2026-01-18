Wiggins registered 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist in 28 minutes during Saturday's 122-120 loss to the Heat.

Wiggins played 17 of his 28 minutes in the second half, and that extra playing time came after Williams left in the second quarter of Saturday's game due to a right thigh injury. Williams is undergoing further testing to determine the severity of the injury, and Wiggins would be a candidate to reenter the starting lineup if the former were to be sidelined. The Thunder will continue their four-game road trip Monday against the Cavaliers.