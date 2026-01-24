Wiggins is questionable to play Sunday versus the Raptors due to a right hip impingement.

Wiggins has missed the past two games with a sore right groin, but now his injury has been updated to a hip impingement. We'll have a better idea on Wiggins' status based on his activity level at Sunday's shootaround, but if he's forced to spend another game on the inactive list, Cason Wallace and Isaiah Joe would be asked to pick up the slack.