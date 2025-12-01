Wiggins (adductor) tallied five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four assists, one rebound and one steal across 20 minutes in Sunday's 123-115 win over the Trail Blazers.

Wiggins was cleared to play for the first time since Nov. 5 after missing the Thunder's previous 11 contests with a left adductor strain. He was one of seven players in the Thunder's 10-man rotation to reach the 20-minute mark Sunday, but Wiggins could be at risk of seeing his playing time take a hit once Alex Caruso (quadriceps) and Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) are back in the mix.