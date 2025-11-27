site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Remains out
RotoWire Staff
Wiggins (thigh) is out for Friday's game against the Suns, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Wiggins will miss a 10th straight game due to a left thigh strain. His next chance to play will come against the Trail Blazers on Sunday.
