Mitchell accumulated 21 points (8-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and three steals across 32 minutes during Sunday's 114-100 win over Memphis.

Mitchell continues to enjoy a breakout season and posted another loaded stat line as a starter. He's been in the first unit in each of the Thunder's last three games and has scored at least 18 points each time. Furthermore, Mitchell has surpassed the 15-point mark eight times already after doing so just twice in the 2024-25 campaign. The second-year guard is averaging a robust line of 17.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals across 28.0 minutes per game in his first 10 games this season.