Mitchell ended with 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 23 minutes during Thursday's 111-91 win over the Rockets.

Mitchell continued his impressive stretch of strong play off the bench and has now scored in double figures in each of his last 14 games. He got back in rhythm from beyond the arc after going 0-for-5 over his last two matchups, drilling three treys for just the third time this season.