Horford (personal) will not play Sunday against the 76ers and doesn't have a timetable for a return, Rylan Stiles of the Locked on Thunder podcast reports.

Horford will miss a third straight game Sunday. Considering it's not clear when he'll be back, it's tough to know what's actionable for fantasy managers in this situation. In Horford's stead over the past two games, Isaiah Roby has drawn the start at center, totaling 25 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists in 50 minutes. He played well in an earlier start, too, so Roby might be someone to target if you need the production.