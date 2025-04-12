Ducas (quadricep) recorded two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 14 minutes Friday in the Thunder's 145-111 win over the Jazz.

The two-way player made his first appearance at the NBA level or in the G League since March 21, after a left quad strain had kept him out for the last three weeks. Ducas typically hasn't been included in the rotation when available for the Thunder, but he was able to pick up double-digit minutes Friday due to Oklahoma City resting seven key regulars with minor injuries. With the Thunder having already secured the league's top record, expect more regulars to rest or play limited minutes in Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Pelicans, leaving the door open for Ducas to see extended run.