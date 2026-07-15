Thunder's Bennett Stirtz: Scores team-high 22 points in loss

Stirtz finished with 22 points (8-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block across 30 minutes in Tuesday's 106-103 Summer League loss to the Nuggets.

Stirtz played well in his previous two Las Vegas Summer League appearances, but he was even better Tuesday, scoring a team-high 22 points. However, it wasn't enough to lift Oklahoma City to its first win of the summer. Stirtz needs to improve his three-point shooting while addressing his turnover issues. While the 22-year-old should get sporadic playing time during the 2026-27 campaign, he may have trouble finding consistent minutes.