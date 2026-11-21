Stirtz recorded 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 25 minutes during Friday's 126-120 win over New Orleans.

Stirtz bounced back in a big way off the bench, two games after going scoreless in Sacramento. The rookie has been streaky, but his shooting stroke has been there most nights, and he's hitting better than 45 percent from deep on the season. With Cason Wallace (shoulder) and Alex Caruso (hip) both out, there are backcourt minutes available, and Stirtz made a strong case for more of them.