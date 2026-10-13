Stirts finished with 26 points (9-16 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists and four rebounds in 38 minutes during Monday's 113-110 preseason loss to the Hawks.

Stirtz continues to impress, putting together another strong preseason performance. He has now scored 61 points through three appearances, at least putting himself on the radar in deeper formats. While he has certainly delivered on the offensive end, managers need to temper their expectations, given the fact that much of his production has come as a result of the usual starters playing very limited minutes.