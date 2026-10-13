Stirtz will come off the bench for Tuesday's preseason matchup against Indiana, Justin Martinez of The Oklahoman reports.

After receiving a starting opportunity in Monday's preseason loss to Atlanta, Stirtz will return to a reserve role as Oklahoma City rolls out a more experienced starting five featuring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cason Wallace, Alex Caruso, Jalen Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein. The rookie's playing time could be more limited Tuesday with several of the Thunder's regulars back in the lineup.

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