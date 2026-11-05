Stirtz contributed 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and two steals in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 124-116 win over the Cavaliers.

Stirtz provided a significant offensive lift off the bench, establishing a career high in scoring while knocking down four three-pointers. The rookie guard also contributed two steals and avoided committing a turnover. His performance was particularly encouraging with Oklahoma City missing several rotation players, though his long-term fantasy outlook remains tied to the Thunder's backcourt health.