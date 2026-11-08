Stirtz ended Saturday's 114-75 victory over the Wizards with 11 points (3-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block over 29 minutes.

Stirtz saw a career high in playing time in the blowout win, logging 20-plus minutes for the sixth time in Oklahoma City's last seven games. Although the rookie guard struggled with efficiency, he still scored in double figures for a third straight game. Over that span, he's averaged 13.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals across 25.0 minutes per game.