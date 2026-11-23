Stirtz finished with 21 points (7-14 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and five assists over 32 minutes in Sunday's 123-113 loss to Miami.

With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (back/neck) ruled out, others had an opportunity to step up. Although Stirtz came off the bench against the Heat, he tied Josh Dix to lead the team in minutes. The rookie played well, ending the night with a new career high in points, surpassing the previous mark he set in Friday's 126-120 win over New Orleans, while setting a personal best in three-pointers. Stirtz has been getting more involved of late, and that should continue moving forward while the Thunder navigate a complex injury situation.