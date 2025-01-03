The Thunder assigned Carlson to the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Friday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Carlson recorded one assist in three minutes during Thursday's matchup with the Clippers. However, the rookie big man should continue to receive increased playing time in the G League.
