The Thunder recalled Carlson from the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Thursday, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Carlson will be back with the Thunder in advance of Thursday's game against the Clippers after suiting up for the Blue earlier in the day. He played 26 minutes in the Blue's loss to the Valley Suns, recording nine points (3-10 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 26 minutes.