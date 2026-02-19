Thunder's Branden Carlson: Off injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carlson (back) isn't listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Nets.
Carlson missed Oklahoma City's final game before the All-Star break due to lower-back spasms but is set to return Friday. The two-way player has appeared in just one game this month and isn't guaranteed to see the floor Friday.
