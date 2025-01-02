The Thunder assigned Carlson to the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Thursday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Carlson will return to the G League after a brief stint in the NBA. Carlson is averaging 14.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 blocks in 24.0 minutes across three appearances for the Blue.
