The Thunder assigned Carlson to the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Thursday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Carlson will return to the G League after a brief stint in the NBA. Carlson is averaging 14.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 blocks in 24.0 minutes across three appearances for the Blue.

