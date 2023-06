McConnell signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Thunder on Friday, Adam Zagoria of ZagsBlog.com reports.

McConnell wasn't drafted Thursday after spending five seasons at Rutgers, but he'll be able to compete for a roster spot with the Thunder during the offseason. He averaged 9.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.5 steals in 33.7 minutes per game during his final year with the Scarlet Knights.