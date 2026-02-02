Wallace provided 27 points (9-14 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and two steals across 30 minutes during Sunday's 121-111 victory over the Nuggets.

Wallace sizzled in a starting role, draining seven three-pointers on the way to the best performance of his three-year career. The Thunder continue to find solutions to deal with absences from elite players like Jalen Williams, and Sunday was Wallace's turn to show his worth. It's difficult to predict who will blow up at the wing with options like Aaron Wiggins, Luguentz Dort and Kenrich Williams at the team's disposal. When the dust settles and Williams makes his return, it will be interesting to see whether a true platoon between Dort and Wallace emerges.