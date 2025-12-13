Wallace (undisclosed) isn't listed on Oklahoma City's injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Spurs.

Wallace exited Wednesday's win over Phoenix and was unable to return, though he's set to play Saturday. Over his last five outings, the 22-year-old guard has averaged 6.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 2.4 assists in 23.2 minutes per contest. However, he's a candidate to slide to the second unit with Isaiah Hartenstein set to return to action following a six-game absence due to a soleus strain.