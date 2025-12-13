Thunder's Cason Wallace: Not listed on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wallace (undisclosed) isn't listed on Oklahoma City's injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Spurs.
Wallace exited Wednesday's win over Phoenix and was unable to return, though he's set to play Saturday. Over his last five outings, the 22-year-old guard has averaged 6.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 2.4 assists in 23.2 minutes per contest. However, he's a candidate to slide to the second unit with Isaiah Hartenstein set to return to action following a six-game absence due to a soleus strain.
More News
-
Thunder's Cason Wallace: To be evaluated Thursday•
-
Thunder's Cason Wallace: Heads to locker room•
-
Thunder's Cason Wallace: Ties career high with five steals•
-
Thunder's Cason Wallace: Muted output in win•
-
Thunder's Cason Wallace: Records three steals in win•
-
Thunder's Cason Wallace: Tacks two steals in win•