Wallace logged 13 points (5-5 FG, 3-3 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 19 minutes during Wednesday's 124-104 win over the Bulls.

Making his NBA debut, Wallace was ready for the occasion. The No.10 pick in the 2023 Draft is well-regarded for his defensive intensity, and his two-way upside was on display Wednesday. The 19-year-old could get lost in Oklahoma City's roster depth at times, but he's a prospect to take note of.